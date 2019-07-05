UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

When Nothing Was Found Against Rana Sanaullah, Then Drug Case Was Registered Against Him: Hamza Shehbaz

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 53 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 02:43 PM

When nothing was found against Rana Sanaullah, then drug case was registered against him: Hamza Shehbaz

Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz has said that when government found nothing against Rana Sanaullah then drug case was registered against him adding government should not sow such seeds whose reaping becomes difficult for them

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th July, 2019) Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz has said that when government found nothing against Rana Sanaullah then drug case was registered against him adding government should not sow such seeds whose reaping becomes difficult for them.

Talking to media men informally outside the accountability court on Friday Hamza Shehbaz while expressing grave concern over the arrest of Rana Sanaullah said that still the process of registration of false cases of buffalo theft and drugs has not been stopped.Government should come forward beyond political victimization.Hamza Shehbaz also met with Shehbaz Sharif in the AC and he also shook hands with his father while entering in the courtroom and both inquired about health of each other.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Drugs Rana SanaUllah Buffalo Media Government Court Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

WWF-Pakistan and The Coca-Cola Foundation launch c ..

28 seconds ago

IMF $ 6b bailout package to boost investors' confi ..

55 seconds ago

Naya Pakistan is the name of rule of law, constit ..

56 seconds ago

Objectiobnable lyrics again land Yo Yo Honey Singh ..

58 seconds ago

Blackbuck poaching case: Court to reject Salman's ..

1 minute ago

&#039;Falcon Eye 1&#039; satellite launch postpone ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.