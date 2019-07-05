When nothing was found against Rana Sanaullah, then drug case was registered against him: Hamza Shehbaz

(@imziishan)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th July, 2019) Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz has said that when government found nothing against Rana Sanaullah then drug case was registered against him adding government should not sow such seeds whose reaping becomes difficult for them.

Talking to media men informally outside the accountability court on Friday Hamza Shehbaz while expressing grave concern over the arrest of Rana Sanaullah said that still the process of registration of false cases of buffalo theft and drugs has not been stopped.Government should come forward beyond political victimization.Hamza Shehbaz also met with Shehbaz Sharif in the AC and he also shook hands with his father while entering in the courtroom and both inquired about health of each other.