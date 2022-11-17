UrduPoint.com

When Would Imran Approach Court In Toshakhana Case, Asks Marriyum Aurangzeb

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2022 | 10:11 PM

When would Imran approach court in Toshakhana case, asks Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday stressed on the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan to inform the public that when he would go to court on the Toshakhana issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday stressed on the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan to inform the public that when he would go to court on the Toshakhana issue.

In a tweet, she said, Imran Khan after being "caught red-handed in a watch theft case had announced to approach the court".

"If legal consultation has been completed on the issue, now he should disclose the date of approaching the court in the Toshakhana case," she quipped.

The minister said that one day had passed after the announcement of approaching the court(by Imran Khan) and the people were anticipating an announcement from Imran Khan in today's address to the long march participants.

But, she said that the date for filing the case in court was not announced by Imran Khan.

