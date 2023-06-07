Whenever history of KMC is written, there must be a chapter of Karachi Games 2023 in it: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman has said that whenever the history of KMC is written, there must be a chapter of Karachi Games 2023 in it

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman has said that whenever the history of KMC is written, there must be a chapter of Karachi Games 2023 in it.

He said this on the occasion of awarding certificates to the players and athletes, sports associations, media representatives and the staff of KMC participated in the Karachi Games 2023 in a ceremony held at KMC Sports Complex on Wednesday.

He said that he considers himself lucky that he got a very good team for organizing Karachi Games. All the work done with good intentions and the reward of which came in the form of the success of the Karachi Games.

He expressed hope that there will be better Karachi Games in 2024 and he will continue to support the KMC for healthy and positive activities in whatever position he will be in future.

Senior Director of Culture and Sports Saif Abbas, Senior Director Public Relations and Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid, Director Sports Aftab Qaimkhani and other officers besides representatives of hockey, tennis, boxing, basketball, football, athletics and other sports organizations were also present on this occasion.

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman distributed the certificates among the athletes, sports associations, and media representatives participating in the Karachi Games 2023 and appreciated their efforts, saying that after the Covid-19 there was despair all around and then KMC decided to organize a record 42 games in the city to attract the youth towards healthy activities and promote sports at the urban level.

He said that the credit for making the Karachi Games 2023 a success goes to the officers who worked tirelessly to make all the games possible in accordance with international rules and regulations, all the sports associations and media representatives provided support in this regard for which we are grateful.

He said that sports are an important part of human life, athletes keep fit mentally and physically, about 6000 athletes participated in Karachi Games, including both boys and girls, special arrangements were made at KMC Sports Complex, Women's Sports Complex and other places for these games which also helped in improving the sports infrastructure at these places.

The task of KMC is to develop playgrounds and provide sports activities for the citizens. Thinking and doing something are two different things.

The implementation of the Karachi Games plan was not easy, but KMC implemented and made it possible by successfully organizing a record 42 games which will always be remembered.

The Administrator Karachi said that the Olympic Games, Asian Games, IOC Games and other international events are organized by professional organizations around the world who have knowledge and expertise in the subtleties of sports. Karachi Games were organized according to international standards.

He said that let us hope that this event will be held on a larger scale in the future and the Karachi Games also gain popularity around the world in the style of the London Games.

He said Karachi Games 2023 did not cost the KMC a single penny but all the expenses were covered by sponsors and the funds collected under this objective were spent very carefully.