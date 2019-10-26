UrduPoint.com
Where Are 5 Million Houses And 10 Million Jobs?

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 06:14 PM

Where are 5 million houses and 10 million jobs?

PPP Co-Chairman has not yet decided his participation in JUI-F's Azadi March

KANDHKOT: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2019) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutoo Zardarai said that where are 5 million houses and 10 million jobs as promised by the Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed these views while addressing a gathering in Kandhkot area.

"At least do justice to the innocent children of Sahiwal Encounter," said Bilawal while addressing the Federal government. He said inflation had made lives of poor people miserable. Bilawal said that his father Asif Ali Zardari who was the president of the country was put behind the bars despite that he was ill.

"My father spent eleven years in jail and finally he was proved innocent," said Bilawal Bhutto.

The local administration stepped up security in the city ahead of the power show of the People’s Party.

Bilawal Bhutto, the sources said, would proceed to Islamabad on the next day to visit his ailing father Asif Ali Zardari at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Monday.

The PPP chairman would hold meetings with party workers in Kandhkot on Sunday to discuss local and party issues, sources said. The PPP chairman was also expected to fly back to Karachi after meeting Zardari. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has not yet decided on attending the Azadi March though he has directed the party members of the opposition Rahber Committee to welcome the march participants in Islamabad.

According to sources, so far no formal invitation from the JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman has been received by Bilawal to address the Azadi March.

His scheduled public rallies in South Punjab will start from Rahim Yar Khan from November 1 followed by in different cities of South Punjab.

