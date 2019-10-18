Where has Nawaz Sharif been detained and how is his life?

(@fidahassanain)

Know what detention centre is for Nawaz Sharif and how he spends his time there.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-18th Oct, 2019) In Chaudhary Sugar mills case, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been kept in Day Care Centre of the National Accountability Bureau’s office where is also the investigation wing of the anti-graft body, the reports say.

According to details, former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is now experiencing his arrest at the NAB’s Day Care Centre—and interestingly the NAB’s investigation wing also works there. A big lawn is stretched outside the Dar Care Centre where a table, chair and an umbrella have been arranged for Nawaz Sharif who spends his whole day while coming in and out of the Day-Care Centre that was made for children.

Previously, Nawaz Sharif was in Kot Lakhpat jail where he was undergoing sentence awarded him by the NAB court in Al-Azizia reference. But after his alleged role in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case, he was arrested by the NAB and taken to Day Care Centre of the NAB’s office at Thokar Niaz Baig in Lahore.

The sources said that Nawaz Sharif comes out every morning and evening and walks in the laws outside his detention room and exercises at least for an hour.

He either reads any book or recites the Holy Quran while sitting in lawn, they said. They also said that an emergency service is always parked outside his detention centre—where at least three doctors are present for his emergency medical check-up. The sources said that the NAB’s doctor conducts medical check-up of Nawaz Sharif on daily basis. They said that four police constables guard outside the detention centre while high security has been made even on the roof of that centre.

Besides it, the search lights are used during the night time for security foolproof, they said adding that home-cooked meal is daily sent to Nawaz Sharif at NAB’s detention centre and police receive it at the reception. The police first check the meal and after checking provide it to the former prime minister, they stated. In his breakfast, Nawaz Sharif either uses fruits or dry-fruits but in lunch, daily menu is changed.

