Where Was Country Standing, Where Has It Been Left To Stand Now: Justice Qazi Faez Isa

Tue 24th September 2019 | 04:56 PM

Where was country standing, where has it been left to stand now: Justice Qazi Faez Isa

Justice Qazi Faez Isa has remarked "where was the country standing and it has been left standing where now

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th September, 2019) Justice Qazi Faez Isa has remarked "where was the country standing and it has been left standing where now.He further remarked no one is ready to touch dictator's enacted law.

A dictator comes and blows up parliament within two minutes. Now a days we can not talk freely in the country.A 3-member bench of Supreme Court (SC) presided over by Justice Mashir Alam took up for hearing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) forests cutting case here Tuesday.Justice Qazi Faez Isa inquired from the counsel " the government should have come in this case for review.

Your right to claim can not be made out. Decision is of 2013 and why it has not been implemented. Safeguarding the forests is imperative for future of coming generations.

A few forests have been left in KP and Gilgit-Baltistan and they are also being deserted.

All the laws pertaining to forests have been enacted for protecting corruption.He further remarked where the country was standing and where it has been left to stand now the real issue is protection of environment.

Why such an important law has been brought through ordinance. If laws have to be enacted through ordinance then parliament should be shut. No one is ready to touch dictator law. We can not talk freely in the prevailing environment.He further observed " every one is liar in these cases.

Those involved in cutting forests are murdering generations.The court while dismissing the petitions of those claiming for ownership of forests disposed of the matter.

