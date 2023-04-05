Close
‘Whether Going To Jail For An Ideology Should Not Be A Matter Of Pride,’ Maryam Asks CJP 

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 05, 2023 | 05:56 PM

‘Whether going to jail for an ideology should not be a matter of pride,’ Maryam asks CJP 

The PML-N senior vice-president has criticizes the courts for disqualifying elected Prime Ministers but failing to bring any dictator to justice.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2023) Maryam Nawaz, the chief organiser of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), on Wednesday expressed her displeasure with the comments made by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial during the Supreme Court's hearing on the postponement of polls in Punjab.

The court had been hearing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to delay polls to the Punjab Assembly until October 8 for over a week.

On the day prior, the court had overturned the electoral body's decision, deeming it unconstitutional.

During the hearing, the CJP stated, "Today, when you go to parliament, you find people addressing the parliament who were till yesterday in captivity, imprisoned, declared traitors.

They are now talking over there, and being respected because they are representatives of the people."

These remarks were made a day after a bill was passed by the Senate which aimed to curtail the CJP's powers and allow the right to appeal in all suo motu cases with retrospective effect.

The 'Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023' seeks to remove the CJP's discretionary powers to take suo motu notice, form benches, and allocate cases on an individual basis.

Maryam noting that it has been under military rule for almost 40 of its 75 years of existence.

She pointed out that no elected Prime Minister has ever completed a term in office, whereas four dictators have ruled for ten years each. Despite this, no court has dared to challenge any of these dictators.

Maryam also criticized the courts for disqualifying elected Prime Ministers but failing to bring any dictator to justice.

During her speech, Maryam directed her comments towards the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), who she claimed had been emotional during a recent hearing.

She argued that the CJP should have shown emotion when an elected Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif, was ousted from office due to an expired Iqama.

She also questioned why the CJP did not show any emotion when an election won by Nawaz was handed over to Imran Khan.

Maryam further criticized the CJP for not being emotional about his brother, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who she claimed was suffering.

She also claimed that politicians were sent to jail on the orders of former director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed.

Maryam, the vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, accused General (retired) Faiz of controlling the judicial system and using videos to force judiciary members to deliver desired verdicts.

She also alleged that PTI Chairman Imran Khan facilitated the ex-spymaster.
Maryam questioned the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and asked whether going to jail for an ideology should not be a matter of pride.

She further criticized Imran for failing to mention those who went into hiding when court summons were sent to them. Maryam accused Imran of being at fault and his facilitators being in the judiciary.

She also criticized Imran's hypocrisy for talking about the law and Constitution despite throwing shoes at banners of judges in the past.

Maryam accused the CJP of encouraging Imran's violation of the Constitution and causing anarchy in the country.

She also alleged that Imran and his facilitators had a plan in store, which was to be executed by September before the new CJP takes charge.

Maryam accused the top judge of facilitating Imran and rewriting the Constitution.

She called on the CJP to take notice of recent audio leaks, including the one purportedly featuring Justice Naqvi. Maryam further questioned why the Constitution, which was used for Punjab, was not being implemented in KP. She asserted that elections would take place on time, and whenever they did, Imran would emerge as the loser.

