- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- ‘Whether going to jail for an ideology should not be a matter of pride,’ Maryam asks CJP
‘Whether Going To Jail For An Ideology Should Not Be A Matter Of Pride,’ Maryam Asks CJP
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 05, 2023 | 05:56 PM
The PML-N senior vice-president has criticizes the courts for disqualifying elected Prime Ministers but failing to bring any dictator to justice.
On the day prior, the court had overturned the electoral body's decision, deeming it unconstitutional.
They are now talking over there, and being respected because they are representatives of the people."
The 'Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023' seeks to remove the CJP's discretionary powers to take suo motu notice, form benches, and allocate cases on an individual basis.
She pointed out that no elected Prime Minister has ever completed a term in office, whereas four dictators have ruled for ten years each. Despite this, no court has dared to challenge any of these dictators.
Maryam also criticized the courts for disqualifying elected Prime Ministers but failing to bring any dictator to justice.
She argued that the CJP should have shown emotion when an elected Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif, was ousted from office due to an expired Iqama.
She also questioned why the CJP did not show any emotion when an election won by Nawaz was handed over to Imran Khan.
She also claimed that politicians were sent to jail on the orders of former director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed.
She also criticized Imran's hypocrisy for talking about the law and Constitution despite throwing shoes at banners of judges in the past.
She also alleged that Imran and his facilitators had a plan in store, which was to be executed by September before the new CJP takes charge.
She called on the CJP to take notice of recent audio leaks, including the one purportedly featuring Justice Naqvi. Maryam further questioned why the Constitution, which was used for Punjab, was not being implemented in KP. She asserted that elections would take place on time, and whenever they did, Imran would emerge as the loser.