WHH Pakistan, AGAHE organise event ON World Water Day 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Punjab Rural Municipal Services Company (PRMSC), WHH Pakistan and AGAHE collectively organised an event in Lahore on Saturday to observe World Water Day 2024.

Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora, officials from government departments, academia, experts in water, development sector organisations and key WASH actors discussed importance of World Water Day, issues and challenges in access to clean water, and recommendations.

Participation of Ramesh Singh Arora in event and later in Iftaar dinner made it a vibrant interfaith harmony activity, truly depicting the theme for WWD 2024 “leveraging water for peace”.

The minister shared that the government is committed towards provision of quality services to the people, and this day reaffirms that the collaboration between government, academia and development partners particularly WHH and AGAHE, can produce impactful results in provision of WASH services to the communities at large.

Mian Hameedullah, Sector Advisor WASH WHH Pakistan, while addressing the audience stressed on the need to adopt systems strengthening approach in WASH sector to ensure equal and sustainable access to clean water for communities, and to achieve national goals under SDG 6.

The participants shared their thoughts around issues and challenges related to water access and provided actionable suggestions.

The activity provided a platform for the government stakeholders to share their contributions towards provision of clean water to the communities and to discuss challenges and issues and reforms needed in the identified areas.