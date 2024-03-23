WHH Pakistan, AGAHE Organise Event ON World Water Day 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2024 | 10:28 PM
Punjab Rural Municipal Services Company (PRMSC), WHH Pakistan and AGAHE collectively organised an event in Lahore on Saturday to observe World Water Day 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Punjab Rural Municipal Services Company (PRMSC), WHH Pakistan and AGAHE collectively organised an event in Lahore on Saturday to observe World Water Day 2024.
Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora, officials from government departments, academia, experts in water, development sector organisations and key WASH actors discussed importance of World Water Day, issues and challenges in access to clean water, and recommendations.
Participation of Ramesh Singh Arora in event and later in Iftaar dinner made it a vibrant interfaith harmony activity, truly depicting the theme for WWD 2024 “leveraging water for peace”.
The minister shared that the government is committed towards provision of quality services to the people, and this day reaffirms that the collaboration between government, academia and development partners particularly WHH and AGAHE, can produce impactful results in provision of WASH services to the communities at large.
Mian Hameedullah, Sector Advisor WASH WHH Pakistan, while addressing the audience stressed on the need to adopt systems strengthening approach in WASH sector to ensure equal and sustainable access to clean water for communities, and to achieve national goals under SDG 6.
The participants shared their thoughts around issues and challenges related to water access and provided actionable suggestions.
The activity provided a platform for the government stakeholders to share their contributions towards provision of clean water to the communities and to discuss challenges and issues and reforms needed in the identified areas.
Recent Stories
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held at DC office
Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fervour
PM condoles demise of former diplomat, PCB chairperson Shehryar Khah
Governor Punjab confers civil awards on 132 personalities
Armed Forces show military prowess witnessed by Saudi Defence Minister, diplomat ..
Minister stresses unity among all Pakistanis
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jaffer Mandokhail discuss Balochistan issues
Bahawalnagar Celebrates Pakistan Day with Patriotic Fervor
PTI must choose reconciliation over confrontation: Dr. Musadik
Punjab Health Minister pays visit to review revamping projects HFH
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying across province2 minutes ago
-
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held at DC office2 minutes ago
-
Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fervour12 minutes ago
-
PM condoles demise of former diplomat, PCB chairperson Shehryar Khah7 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab confers civil awards on 132 personalities7 minutes ago
-
Armed Forces show military prowess witnessed by Saudi Defence Minister, diplomats12 minutes ago
-
Minister stresses unity among all Pakistanis7 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jaffer Mandokhail discuss Balochistan issues7 minutes ago
-
Bahawalnagar Celebrates Pakistan Day with Patriotic Fervor7 minutes ago
-
PTI must choose reconciliation over confrontation: Dr. Musadik58 seconds ago
-
Punjab Health Minister pays visit to review revamping projects HFH1 minute ago