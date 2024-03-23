Open Menu

WHH Pakistan, AGAHE Organise Event ON World Water Day 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2024 | 10:28 PM

WHH Pakistan, AGAHE organise event ON World Water Day 2024

Punjab Rural Municipal Services Company (PRMSC), WHH Pakistan and AGAHE collectively organised an event in Lahore on Saturday to observe World Water Day 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Punjab Rural Municipal Services Company (PRMSC), WHH Pakistan and AGAHE collectively organised an event in Lahore on Saturday to observe World Water Day 2024.

Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora, officials from government departments, academia, experts in water, development sector organisations and key WASH actors discussed importance of World Water Day, issues and challenges in access to clean water, and recommendations.

Participation of Ramesh Singh Arora in event and later in Iftaar dinner made it a vibrant interfaith harmony activity, truly depicting the theme for WWD 2024 “leveraging water for peace”.

The minister shared that the government is committed towards provision of quality services to the people, and this day reaffirms that the collaboration between government, academia and development partners particularly WHH and AGAHE, can produce impactful results in provision of WASH services to the communities at large.

Mian Hameedullah, Sector Advisor WASH WHH Pakistan, while addressing the audience stressed on the need to adopt systems strengthening approach in WASH sector to ensure equal and sustainable access to clean water for communities, and to achieve national goals under SDG 6.

The participants shared their thoughts around issues and challenges related to water access and provided actionable suggestions.

The activity provided a platform for the government stakeholders to share their contributions towards provision of clean water to the communities and to discuss challenges and issues and reforms needed in the identified areas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Punjab Minority Water Company Sudanese Pound Event From Government Share

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

2 minutes ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held a ..

Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held at DC office

2 minutes ago
 Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fer ..

Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fervour

12 minutes ago
 PM condoles demise of former diplomat, PCB chairpe ..

PM condoles demise of former diplomat, PCB chairperson Shehryar Khah

7 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab confers civil awards on 132 perso ..

Governor Punjab confers civil awards on 132 personalities

7 minutes ago
Armed Forces show military prowess witnessed by Sa ..

Armed Forces show military prowess witnessed by Saudi Defence Minister, diplomat ..

12 minutes ago
 Minister stresses unity among all Pakistanis

Minister stresses unity among all Pakistanis

7 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jaffer Mandokhail ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jaffer Mandokhail discuss Balochistan issues

7 minutes ago
 Bahawalnagar Celebrates Pakistan Day with Patrioti ..

Bahawalnagar Celebrates Pakistan Day with Patriotic Fervor

7 minutes ago
 PTI must choose reconciliation over confrontation: ..

PTI must choose reconciliation over confrontation: Dr. Musadik

58 seconds ago
 Punjab Health Minister pays visit to review revamp ..

Punjab Health Minister pays visit to review revamping projects HFH

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan