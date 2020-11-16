WHI college holds recitation, naat competition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Government Waliyat Hussain Islamia (WHI) college arranged recitation of the Holy Quran, Naat and debate competition in connection with Shan-e-Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him) week.

Director Colleges Multan Division, Dr Farid Sharif was chief guest while college principal Dr Kanwar Sultan presided over the proceedings.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Farid said that life of the Last Messenger of Allah (PBUH) was life was best code of life for us all.

He informed that we should lead life followings his sayings so that we could succeed in this world and hereafter.