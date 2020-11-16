UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHI College Holds Recitation, Naat Competition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 09:20 PM

WHI college holds recitation, naat competition

Government Waliyat Hussain Islamia (WHI) college arranged recitation of the Holy Quran, Naat and debate competition in connection with Shan-e-Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him) week

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Government Waliyat Hussain Islamia (WHI) college arranged recitation of the Holy Quran, Naat and debate competition in connection with Shan-e-Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him) week.

Director Colleges Multan Division, Dr Farid Sharif was chief guest while college principal Dr Kanwar Sultan presided over the proceedings.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Farid said that life of the Last Messenger of Allah (PBUH) was life was best code of life for us all.

He informed that we should lead life followings his sayings so that we could succeed in this world and hereafter.

Related Topics

Multan World Lead All Government Best

Recent Stories

More efforts needed to control increasing breast c ..

1 minute ago

Beautification works underway in city: Administrat ..

1 minute ago

Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to wife of Bahra ..

36 minutes ago

SEHA strengthens integration across facilities and ..

36 minutes ago

Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Chi ..

37 minutes ago

Al Falasi, British Minister of Investment discuss ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.