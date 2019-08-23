UrduPoint.com
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd August, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, while there is a significant gender gap amongst people who visit other cities in the country for enjoyment, there is relatively minimal urban-rural difference.


A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Please tell approximately how much you participate in the activity of going to some other city in the country for enjoyment?” In response, 5% said they visit some other city once a month, 4% said once in three months, 9% said once in six months, 13% said once a year, 29% said sometimes and 39% said they never visit some city for enjoyment.

1% claimed they did not know/did not wish to respond.

