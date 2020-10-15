UrduPoint.com
White Cane Day Celebrated By Disabled Persons In Attock

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 11:01 PM

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :International White Cane Safety Day was observed in Attock on Thursday to highlight visually-impaired people's achievements and remind people how white cane can play an important role in helping these persons with independence.

To mark the day a seminar and walk was organized by Hussain international trust for disable persons with collaboration with district administration. A large number of people belonging to different walks of life attended the program and participated in the walk to express their pleasure and vowed to resolve the issues of disabled people on priority.

On the occasion, while addressing the seminar, the speakers said that the day reminded of the rights of the visually-impaired people and responsibilities towards their look after.

Speaking on the occasion, the representatives of special persons highlighted the importance of White Cane Safety Day and appreciated the efforts of disabled persons for organizing such massive program and offered their help to resolve the outstanding issues being faced by disabled persons. They said that according to a new report, 36 million people in the world were blind while 217 million visually impaired. The report said 80 per cent of blindness and vision loss was curable, it was said during the event.

Deputy commissioner Attock Ali Annan Qammar while addressing as chief guest on this occasion has said that disabled persons have important status in the society and have need of extra ordinary help and support. He said that October 15 reminded us to facilitate our blind people in every socio-economic field. He said that the government had fixed a two per cent quota in employment for the handicapped people so they could earn a respectable livelihood and could play their role in strengthening of the economy. "We are committed to working for the welfare of the visually impaired people. The Punjab government termed them as Visually Impaired Persons (VIP)." He added.

The DC said that physically-challenged people have also been given a 10-year relaxation in the age limit, she added. Around 10,000 Punjab Khidmat Cards have been issued to these individuals and they also get free of charge medical facilities at all government hospitals, she said. He added that they also get 50% discount for fares in public transport.

On this occasion, the disabled persons also presented tableaus to show their talent during program and got clippings from audience.

