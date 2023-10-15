"White Cane Day" celebrated in with great enthusiasm

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) The White Cane Day here on Sunday was observed like other parts of the country to commemorate this special occasion.

The event, held under the auspices of the Blind Association, featured an awareness rally that started from the Jalal Baba Auditorium and culminated at the Abbottabad Press Club.

The rally was led by Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zahir ul Islam.

In the rally participants included Lieutenant General R. Ayaz Saleem Rana, President of the Blind Association Qari Khurshid, and the Head of the Blind school, Sardar Ayaz. Visually impaired individuals and other stakeholders were present.

While addressing the rally Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zahir ul islam, highlighted the importance of White Cane Day.

He recalled that in 1964, the decision was made to globally to celebrate a day dedicated to ensuring the safety, security, and dignified travel of visually impaired individuals.

This day serves as a reminder to uplift their spirits and work towards their protection.

THe commissioner pledged to provide job quotas for visually impaired special individuals and ensure age-related accommodations.

He emphasized the exceptional skills and courage possessed by these special individuals, asserting that their contributions should be recognized and appreciated.

To address the issues faced by visually impaired individuals, he proposed the appointment of a focal person who would prioritize problem-solving.

Additionally, it was announced that Rs 100,000 would be allocated for the welfare and well-being of visually impaired individuals.

The event concluded with the distribution of awards to visually impaired persons.

Prior to this, members of the Blind Association had also highlighted the significance of the White Cane, shedding light on its importance and the challenges faced by those who rely on it.