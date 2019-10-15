White Cane Day observed

Like other parts of the country civil society members, lawyers, journalists and people from different walks of life Tuesday staged a walk on the International White Cane Awareness Day

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) : Like other parts of the country civil society members, lawyers, journalists and people from different walks of life Tuesday staged a walk on the International White Cane Awareness Day.

Addressing the occasion, speakers said that for blind people the white cane is an essential tool that gives them the ability to move with ease. The speakers also demanded from the government to provide two percent quota in employment which was dedicated to the handicapped persons including the blinds.

The white cane has become a symbol of freedom, independence and confidence and individuals those are blind can easily accomplish their daily tasks without anybody's help.

International White Cane Day is celebrated around the world on October 15 and its aim is to recognize the movement of blind people from dependency to full participation in the society.

The walk was organized to aware people about the blindness and to help those who are using the white cane and support them when they are walking around, crossing the road or performing any duty.

The walk was organized by the Light House school for blinds which started from Jalal Baba Auditorium and culminated at Abbottabad Press Club.