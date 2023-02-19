UrduPoint.com

White Cane Helpful In Empowering Individuals With Visual Impairments: Experts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2023 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :White cane and mental optimization experts have weighed the importance of white cane as assistive tool for people with visual impairments that can greatly enhance mobility and independence for individuals with visual impairments.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, an Instructor of white cane at National Mobility and Independence Training Center Muhammad Jabbar Khan said that the white cane tool allows individuals to navigate through their surroundings by utilizing a range of techniques, including foot counting, landmarks, speed breakers, the two-touch technique, the three-touch technique, and the dots technique.

He said that the foot counting technique involves counting the number of steps taken in a particular direction, while landmarks and speed breakers serve as points of reference for navigation.

Jabbar informed that the two-touch technique involves using the white cane to detect obstacles and changes in terrain, while the three-touch technique involves using the cane to detect obstacles on the ground, as well as those at waist and head level. "The dots technique involves using a raised dot system to mark specific locations and landmarks", he added.

The expert went on to highlight the importance of mental optimization when it comes to using the white cane saying that the tool can greatly enhance mobility and it requires a certain level of mental focus and concentration to use effectively.

Jabbar said, "This is why individuals who use the white cane should also engage in mental exercises to enhance their cognitive abilities and improve their use of the cane".

He emphasized that the use of the white cane should not be viewed as a sign of weakness or incapability, but rather as a tool that enables individuals to navigate through their surroundings with greater ease and independence.

He said that National Mobility and Independence Training Center organizes special training segments for the individuals with visual impairments and for their family members. He said the training center provides various facilities including accommodation for 15 days.

The trainer emphasized the importance of empathy and support for individuals with visual impairments, noting that the use of the white cane can greatly enhance their mobility and independence. He said as a society, it is important to create an inclusive environment and offer assistance to those who may need it in order to uplift and empower individuals with visual impairments.

He said that society as a one unit should work towards creating a more inclusive environment that recognizes the abilities and potential of individuals with visual impairments.

