'White Cane Safety Day' Celebrated On Tuesday To Promote Safe Environment For Blinds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :World White Cane Day was celebrated elsewhere in the globe, including Pakistan to raise awareness about the importance of the white cane and promotes a safe environment for long cane users.

White Cane Safety Day' is observed across the globe including Pakistan on October 15 of every year since 1964. This day is celebrated to highlight blind and visually impaired people's achievements and to remind people how white cane can play an important role in helping the blind and the visually impaired live with greater independence, ptv news reported.

Canes have been used by blind people for centuries, but the white cane was introduced in the early 20th century. Canes were painted white to be more easily visible.

The most effective manner to observe this Cane safety day is to spread public awareness about the rights and needs of the visually-handicapped and sensitize society at large about their problems by demonstrating a humane attitude, .

In Pakistan the White can day has been organized to create awareness among problem regarding problems faced by visually impaired persons in the society.

In this regard different welfare and civil society organizations were also conducted walks, seminars and special function to celebrate the day and addressed the challenges faced by the visually impaired persons in theirlife.

Different organizations have organize many promotional activities involving public and media as part of a goal to help to increase awareness of the use of white cane and the laws.

More Stories From Pakistan

