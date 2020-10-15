White cane safety day marked across Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

The citizens of Pakistan Thursday joined the global community to observe the 'White Cane Safety Day', vowing to ensure protection of the visually impaired people's rights by creating massive awareness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The citizens of Pakistan Thursday joined the global community to observe the 'White Cane Safety Day', vowing to ensure protection of the visually impaired people's rights by creating massive awareness.

The day is marked every year on October 15 across the globe to draw public attention to the achievements of blind people and highlight importance of white cane in their life.

Public and private sector departments arranged events in major cities to sensitize the citizens about their rights.

Directorate General of Special education (DGSE) organized an event to observe the day in the federal capital to create awareness on the matter.

On the occasion, Federal Minister of Human Rights, Dr. Shireen Mazari said the government was committed to provide basic rights to persons with disabilities and urged the people to mend their attitude and behavior towards the blind citizens.

The day was also observed in Rawalpindi to raise awareness about the importance of the white cane, and promote a safe environment for long cane users.

The 'World White Cane Day' was also observed in Lahore. An event was held at Alhamra Hall that was attended by Punjab Minister for Law and Social Welfare Raja Basharat, Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority Kaneez Fatima, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sadia Sohail Rana and representatives of the blind persons' organizations.

Raja Basharat said the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, was taking concrete steps to ensure welfare of persons with disabilities.