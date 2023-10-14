Open Menu

White Cane Safety Day Marked At SCCI

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2023 | 03:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) A ceremony was held in the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here today to highlight the importance of "White Cane Safety Day" and education for visually challenged people.

The ceremony was organized by a local organization, "Travel to Light Educational Institute".

Senior Vice President (SVP) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Wahub Jahangir, while participating in the ceremony as the special guest, thanked the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of travel to Light Educational Institute Ms.

Irum Naz for organizing the event. "The day is celebrated all over the world including Pakistan on October 15 every year to pay tribute to the achievements of blind people."

He appealed to the business community of Sialkot and all wealthy people to cooperate fully with all welfare institutions.

Later, Travel to Light Educational Institute provided white canes, talking clocks and MP3 to special persons.

