'White Cane Safety Day' observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ):Directorate General of Special Education and Ministry of Human Rights Tuesday observed the "White Cane Safety Day," in the auditorium of National Institute of Special Education here.

Federal Minister of Human Rights Shireen M Mazari was the chief guest on the occasion.

She pledged in her speech that the Government will do everything for the protection of rights persons with special needs.

She informed the audience that she had sent letters of to all Vice Chancellors of Public Universities that they should impart education to persons with disabilities, either free or with subsidized fee so that they should become valuable and active members of society.

Dr. Mazari said that Ministry would help every citizen in their lives and rights ensured in "state of Madina".

She said the CDA has been directed to make Islamabad accessible to all and at the same time State Bank has made many ATM's accessible for visually impaired.

She further announced that in near future they were going to issue driving license for hearing impaired persons.

Government was striving to make better opportunities of employment for persons with special needs with the help of NGOs.

A performance by children of Al- Maktoom Special Education Centre and from other centres also presented on this occasion.

The Director General Special Education while addressing on the occasion mentioned that the "White Cane Safety Day" reminds us the plight of all persons with special needs and how to cope. These celebrations help make people sensitize the general public to highlight the issues of persons with special needs.

People now can recognize the White Cane and its importance for holders.

Munnaza Gillani of "Sightsavers" also spoke on the occasion and ensured her cooperation in future for the welfare programmes of visually impaired persons.

Rabia Javeri Agha, the federal secretary for Human Rights specially attended the function and distributed White Cane among children and appreciated the performance of special children who presented beautiful items including tableaus on White Cane Safety Day.