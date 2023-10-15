Open Menu

White Cane Safety Day Observed In Mardan

Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2023 | 08:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Special education Complex Mardan on Sunday observed the White Cane Safety Day with zest and zeal.

The main objective of observing the Day was to create awareness among the general public about the mobility issues of visually impaired people.

In this regard, an awareness walk was also organized that highlighted the importance of observing the Day.

White Cane Safety Day is observed annually on October 15.

The day is dedicated to visually impaired people.

Speaking on the occasion Deputy Director Special Education Aneeq Ahsan said that the white cane represents remarkable achievements and symbolizes the independence of visually impaired persons.

White cane is a tool used by many people who are blind or visually impaired. White cane is a symbol of freedom, which allows the visually impaired people to travel from one place to another, safely and freely, he added.

