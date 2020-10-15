UrduPoint.com
White Cane Safety Day Observed In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 07:39 PM

World White Cane Day was observed here on Thursday to raise awareness about the importance of the white cane and to promote a safe environment for long cane users

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :World White Cane Day was observed here on Thursday to raise awareness about the importance of the white cane and to promote a safe environment for long cane users.

A programme was held in Anjuman Faiz Ul Ilsam, Deputy Commissioner, Capt (retd) Anwar Ul Haq was chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, DC said that the day reminded of the rights of the visually-impaired people and responsibilities towards their look after.

He said visually impaired persons are an important part of society and one should give them due respect and they should be treated as special persons rather handicapped.

It is our collective responsibility to look after these special persons as these special people have the same capabilities and potential like other normal counterparts, DC said.

