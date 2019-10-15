UrduPoint.com
White Cane Safety Day Observes In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 05:33 PM

White Cane safety day observes in Sargodha

The District Special Education department here Tuesday observed White Cane Safety day and urged masses to play their positive role for healthy life of the blind people

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The District Special education department here Tuesday observed White Cane Safety day and urged masses to play their positive role for healthy life of the blind people.

The District Education Officer (DEO) Special Education Shahid Mukhtar said provincial government was striving hard to resolve all problems of the blind persons and stressed that equal opportunities should be provided for the blind persons.

Talking to a seminar here at Government High School for Blinds at Iqbal Colony on World White Cane day he said that role of teachers whom teaching the blinds can never be ignored and their efforts would be recognized ever.

The National Federation of the Blind (NFB) celebrate White Cane Awareness Day every year on October 15.

For blind people, the white cane is an essential tool that gives the ability to achieve a full and independent life.

It allows us to move freely and safely from place to place�whether it's at work, at school, or around our neighborhoods, the NBF said.

The NFB President Mark A. Riccobono on the day issued his message said that White Cane Awareness Day is our way of emphasizing the critical role that this tool plays in living the lives we want and informing the public about its true significance.

The speakers on the occasion said that blind persons were asserts of the country as the Pakistani blind cricket team has proved that they were not lesser then anyone.

There was dire need of attention to overcome their problems and all out efforts should be made to provide best facilities among blind people, the participants in the seminar said.

They said that Punjab government should resolve their all matters as soon as possible.

The blind children also presented national songs and skits on the occasion while large number of students and teachers also attended the event

