'White Cane Safety Day' To Be Observed Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2022 | 09:36 PM

'White Cane Safety Day' to be observed tomorrow

To commemorate the 'White Cane Safety Day,' a rally would be organized on Saturday, here, for raising awareness about the issues connected with vision impairment and to call upon the relevant government bodies to ensure its solution

To commemorate the 'White Cane Safety Day,' a rally would be organized on Saturday, here, for raising awareness about the issues connected with vision impairment and to call upon the relevant government bodies to ensure its solution.

The rally is being organized by a social organization, 'Voice of Blind,' in collaboration with Pakistan Association of the Blind Sindh chapter.

The rally would start from Silver Line school for the Blind, Nazimabad annd will culminate at the Mausoleum of Quaid-eAzam Muhammad Ali Jinnah after passing through different roads of the metropolis.

The rally would be led by Brigadier Tauqir Anwar Khan of Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Syed Akhtar Meer, the Provincial Chief Sindh Boy Scouts Association.

Moreover, participants of the rally would lay floral wreaths at Mazar-e-Quaid and will offer fatiha as well.

