White Cane seminar held at Jhang

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :A seminar in connection with World White Cane Day was held at Social Welfare Complex here on Tuesday.

Addressing the seminar, Deputy Director Social Welfare Department Azher Abbas Adil said that everyone should participate in charity work especially for special persons.

He said that white cane guides blind persons and makes them easy to walk on roads.

He said that White Cane was a symbol of dignity and honor in western countries.

He said that it was top priority of the present government to register blind persons and provide them jobs.

As per policy of the government, blind persons have been recruited against different seats in the district, he added.

Later, white canes were also distributed among blind persons.