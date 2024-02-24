Open Menu

White Coat Celebration Held In Peshawar Dental College

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2024 | 12:40 PM

White coat celebration held in Peshawar Dental College

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) A white coat celebration was held at Peshawar Dental College with the old students welcoming the new enrolled students here on Saturday.

Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, Prof. Dr. Hafeezur Rahman, Dean, PMC, Prof. Dr. Saeed Anwar Executive Director, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Aman Khan, Principal, PMC and Prof. Dr. Shamim Akhtar, Principal, P.C, Students including DC and their parents participated.

Addressing the audience, Professor Dr. Hafeezur Rahman congratulated the students on their admission to Holy profession. He told the students gratitude, professionalism, ethical values, deep commitment to learning, positive attitude and respect for others.

Professor Dr. Shamim Akhtar assured the students that the institute is the most modern focusing on making them good physicians along with providing facilities. In the ceremony, Dr. Nasiha Mutahir asked the future physicians about their responsibility.

Dr. Mashida Durrani, Dr. Lalina, Dr. Mah Noor Fatima, Dr. Gul Sanga Shams and Dr. Ayesha Tahir shared their experiences in the institution, entertaining the audience.

During the celebration, a white coat ceremony was also held in which students, especially the newly enrolled students enthusiastically participated.

Related Topics

Peshawar P

Recent Stories

Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooper ..

Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

44 minutes ago
 Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

4 hours ago
 International Conference on advances in Civil, env ..

International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..

13 hours ago
 Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui pa ..

Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai

13 hours ago
Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pak ..

Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pakistan's harmony

13 hours ago
 PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of ..

PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of justice to people

13 hours ago
 Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building ..

Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building in Thana Bula Khan

13 hours ago
 Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA ..

Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA Hyderabad

13 hours ago
 KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointm ..

KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointment as PMS Officers

13 hours ago
 ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy ..

ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy priorities, opportunities

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan