White Coat Celebration Held In Peshawar Dental College
Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2024 | 12:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) A white coat celebration was held at Peshawar Dental College with the old students welcoming the new enrolled students here on Saturday.
Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, Prof. Dr. Hafeezur Rahman, Dean, PMC, Prof. Dr. Saeed Anwar Executive Director, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Aman Khan, Principal, PMC and Prof. Dr. Shamim Akhtar, Principal, P.C, Students including DC and their parents participated.
Addressing the audience, Professor Dr. Hafeezur Rahman congratulated the students on their admission to Holy profession. He told the students gratitude, professionalism, ethical values, deep commitment to learning, positive attitude and respect for others.
Professor Dr. Shamim Akhtar assured the students that the institute is the most modern focusing on making them good physicians along with providing facilities. In the ceremony, Dr. Nasiha Mutahir asked the future physicians about their responsibility.
Dr. Mashida Durrani, Dr. Lalina, Dr. Mah Noor Fatima, Dr. Gul Sanga Shams and Dr. Ayesha Tahir shared their experiences in the institution, entertaining the audience.
During the celebration, a white coat ceremony was also held in which students, especially the newly enrolled students enthusiastically participated.
