White Coat Ceremony and Orientation Session for BDS Students held at LUMHS, Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) A "White Coat Ceremony and Orientation Session" was held on the first day for the selected students of the BDS courses for the session 2024-2025 at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, (LUMHS) Jamshoro.

According to the spokesperson of LUMHS, addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor of LUMHS Professor Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan stated that not only have the dreams of the incoming students been fulfilled, but their parents are also fortunate to have their children become a part of such a prestigious institution.

He further mentioned that the graduates of this university are already serving in renowned institutions around the world and have proven their abilities.

He added that unless your foundation is strong, you cannot become a good doctor. Therefore, focus on your studies and strengthen your educational base. He emphasized that the university's faculty consists of highly qualified professors who will provide full support to the students.

On this occasion, the Dean of the Faculty of Dentistry, LUMS Professor Feroze Ali Kalhoro, while expressing his views, said that dental professionals play a significant role in enhancing facial beauty. He added that building good relationships with your faculty, staff and fellow students will help you improve your career further.