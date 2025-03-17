Open Menu

White Coat Ceremony And Orientation Session For BDS Students Held At LUMHS, Jamshoro

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2025 | 07:32 PM

White Coat Ceremony and Orientation Session for BDS Students held at LUMHS, Jamshoro

A "White Coat Ceremony and Orientation Session" was held on the first day for the selected students of the BDS courses for the session 2024-2025 at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, (LUMHS) Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) A "White Coat Ceremony and Orientation Session" was held on the first day for the selected students of the BDS courses for the session 2024-2025 at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, (LUMHS) Jamshoro.

According to the spokesperson of LUMHS, addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor of LUMHS Professor Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan stated that not only have the dreams of the incoming students been fulfilled, but their parents are also fortunate to have their children become a part of such a prestigious institution.

He further mentioned that the graduates of this university are already serving in renowned institutions around the world and have proven their abilities.

He added that unless your foundation is strong, you cannot become a good doctor. Therefore, focus on your studies and strengthen your educational base. He emphasized that the university's faculty consists of highly qualified professors who will provide full support to the students.

On this occasion, the Dean of the Faculty of Dentistry, LUMS Professor Feroze Ali Kalhoro, while expressing his views, said that dental professionals play a significant role in enhancing facial beauty. He added that building good relationships with your faculty, staff and fellow students will help you improve your career further.

Recent Stories

Afghan Interior Ministry denies reports of Sirajud ..

Afghan Interior Ministry denies reports of Sirajuddin Haqqani’s resignation

7 minutes ago
 Crackdown on hawala & hundi leads to significant i ..

Crackdown on hawala & hundi leads to significant increase in remittances: Federa ..

1 minute ago
 Rabdan Academy earns European EFQM certification

Rabdan Academy earns European EFQM certification

21 minutes ago
 Rupee strengthens in interbank Market, Dollar gain ..

Rupee strengthens in interbank Market, Dollar gains in Open Market

24 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality launches ‘Home First’ initi ..

Dubai Municipality launches ‘Home First’ initiative to provide comprehensive ..

36 minutes ago
 Gold prices go up to an all-time high once again i ..

Gold prices go up to an all-time high once again in Pakistan

44 minutes ago
Cricketer collapses, dies in Adelaide amid Austral ..

Cricketer collapses, dies in Adelaide amid Australia heatwave

55 minutes ago
 Model Nadia Hussain apologizes to FIA over bribery ..

Model Nadia Hussain apologizes to FIA over bribery allegation

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Hosts Prestigiou ..

Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Hosts Prestigious Suhoor Gathering with Dignit ..

1 hour ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Attends Ramadan Suh ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Attends Ramadan Suhoor at Ismaili Centre Dubai, H ..

2 hours ago
 Grand Iftar Dinner Honoring Journalists in Ajman

Grand Iftar Dinner Honoring Journalists in Ajman

2 hours ago
 No proposal to increase salaries, pensions under c ..

No proposal to increase salaries, pensions under consideration this year: FinMin

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan