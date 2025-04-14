White Coat Ceremony Held At Medical Collage
Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2025 | 06:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) A white coat and oath taking ceremony of recently admitted students was held here at Niazi Medical & Dental Collage Sargodha.
A large number of newly admitted students attended it. College chairman Abdul Ghafoor Niazi said that it was the very first batch of the collage who would serve the nation after becoming valuable and experienced doctors. He said that the first batch would consist of 150 medical students and hoped that the newly admitted students would strive to serve the nation.
The students took the oath that they will work with determination and devotion and after getting an MBBS degree, they would work for the deprived segment of society.
Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, senior vice-president CPSP, was the chief guest at the ceremony. He said the medical collage was a unique and authentic educational institution and advised the students to pay their full attention to education aimed to become a useful asset to the state.
Principal Prof. Dr. Syed Haider Raza Naqvi, Prof. Dr. Farrukh Imran Mian and others were also present.
