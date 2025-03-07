White Coat ceremony welcomes new MBBS, BDS students at PMC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Renowned health expert and educationist, Prof. Dr. Najibul Haq, while emphasizing the importance of professional

competence and ethical values, urged students to align their personal vision with the institution's vision for meaningful progress in the medical field.

He highlighted the role of purpose, commitment and character building in achieving success.

He was addressing the White Coat Ceremony at Peshawar Medical College (PMC), held to welcome the new batch of MBBS and BDS students on Friday.

The ceremony, attended by students, faculty members, and parents, marked a significant milestone as the students took the professional oath, symbolizing their commitment to ethical medical practice and compassionate patient care.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Dr. Hafeez Ur Rahman, Dean, PMC, encouraged students to cultivate an attitude of gratitude and uphold the

dignity of the medical profession.He stressed the need for dedication and compassion in serving humanity.

Other distinguished speakers included Prof. Dr. Ayesha Abdullah, Vice Dean, PMC, Prof. Dr. Mohammed Aman Khan, Principal, PMC and Prof. Dr. Mohammed Raza, Principal, PDC, who shared words of encouragement and inspiration with the students.

