"White Coat day" held in CMC Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The first day of the "White Coat Day Celebration" was held at the 53rd batch of Chandka Medical College Larkana and the 14th Batch of Bibi Asifa Dental College, in which the newly arrived batch students and their parents, participated on Tuesday in Chandka Medical College.

All the new students were introduced to faculty and certificates were given to the students who took the first, second and third positions for Chandka College.

All students were honored with certificates. Admin of CMC introduced the newcomers to the faculty and welcomed them.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice -Chancellor Prof Dr Nusrat Shah said that Chandka Medical College Larkana is the gift of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and the university is the dream of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. The dream of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Ms Benazir Bhutto was a healthy Pakistan, and this dream is to fulfill you all.

Today is a parent's day, and he addressed the new students and said that you should be grateful to your parents.

You will have numerous opportunities to get knowledge, but you have to come to research.

You should participate in extracurricular activities as well as curriculum activities. Physical health, mental health and social health are very important for you.

Today's real heroes are parents, who have made great sacrifices to bring their children to this destination.

"We are here for all possible help," said Principal Chandka Medical College, Prof. Dr. Zamir Ahmed Soomro.

We hope that you too will participate in positive activities for the next five years and make the name of your parents and institutions.

He added that 20 departments are currently operating in Chandka, and after 51 years of journey, Chandka Medical College has proved itself an excellent educational institution.

Faculty Professor and Admin officer Waheed Zaman University Spokesperson Abdul Samad Bhatti Large number of Students and parents attended the event.