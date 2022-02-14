White coats ceremony held at Peshawar Medical College

(@FahadShabbir)

Peshawar Medical College (PMC) on Monday organized white coats ceremony to welcome the first year MBBS & BDS students into academics of their medical profession

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Peshawar Medical College (PMC) on Monday organized white coats ceremony to welcome the first year MBBS & BDS students into academics of their medical profession.

Dean Health Sciences, PMC, Prof. Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rahman was the chief guest whereas heads and faculty of various departments were also present on the occasion.

It is worth mentioning that the white coat ceremony is a rite of passage for medical students, and was created by the Arnold P. Gold Foundation in 1993. During the ceremony, a white coat was placed on each student's shoulders, signifying their entrance into the medical profession and students learned about the power the white coat holds.

Meanwhile, addressing the ceremony Prof. Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rahman urged upon the newly admitted students to focus on their academic and co-curricular activities to emerge as competent ethical health and dental professionals of the future.

He stressed upon them the need to study and treat human being as a bio-psychosocial whole considering their physical and mental health needs in a synergic way with their social situation, issues, and problems.

The Dean advised them not to prematurely indulge themselves into practice and patient care activities unless asked so as part of the learning assignment by the faculty and with the help of assigned supervisors and mentors. He asked students to spend their energies in academic and research with the objective to serve ailing humanity.

Prof. Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rahman said, "Commemorate this day as day of gratefulness to Almighty Allah who among thousands gave you the opportunity of serving the ailing humanity and thus grab successes for yourselves here and hereafter".

Dr. Inam-ur-Rahman the legendary nuclear scientist and Prof. Emeritus of PIEAS was stressed upon the newly arrived future doctors the need to bind learning and excellence in profession with the ethical guidance of the revelation as without that progress and excellence was doomed to be a disaster for humanity.

The ceremony was followed by Muslim Doctors' Oath administration to the new students' cohort by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Irfan the leading Psychiatrist and director student affairs.