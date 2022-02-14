UrduPoint.com

White Coats Ceremony Held At Peshawar Medical College

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2022 | 06:47 PM

White coats ceremony held at Peshawar Medical College

Peshawar Medical College (PMC) on Monday organized white coats ceremony to welcome the first year MBBS & BDS students into academics of their medical profession

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Peshawar Medical College (PMC) on Monday organized white coats ceremony to welcome the first year MBBS & BDS students into academics of their medical profession.

Dean Health Sciences, PMC, Prof. Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rahman was the chief guest whereas heads and faculty of various departments were also present on the occasion.

It is worth mentioning that the white coat ceremony is a rite of passage for medical students, and was created by the Arnold P. Gold Foundation in 1993. During the ceremony, a white coat was placed on each student's shoulders, signifying their entrance into the medical profession and students learned about the power the white coat holds.

Meanwhile, addressing the ceremony Prof. Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rahman urged upon the newly admitted students to focus on their academic and co-curricular activities to emerge as competent ethical health and dental professionals of the future.

He stressed upon them the need to study and treat human being as a bio-psychosocial whole considering their physical and mental health needs in a synergic way with their social situation, issues, and problems.

The Dean advised them not to prematurely indulge themselves into practice and patient care activities unless asked so as part of the learning assignment by the faculty and with the help of assigned supervisors and mentors. He asked students to spend their energies in academic and research with the objective to serve ailing humanity.

Prof. Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rahman said, "Commemorate this day as day of gratefulness to Almighty Allah who among thousands gave you the opportunity of serving the ailing humanity and thus grab successes for yourselves here and hereafter".

Dr. Inam-ur-Rahman the legendary nuclear scientist and Prof. Emeritus of PIEAS was stressed upon the newly arrived future doctors the need to bind learning and excellence in profession with the ethical guidance of the revelation as without that progress and excellence was doomed to be a disaster for humanity.

The ceremony was followed by Muslim Doctors' Oath administration to the new students' cohort by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Irfan the leading Psychiatrist and director student affairs.

Related Topics

Peshawar Nuclear Student Progress Gold Muslim P

Recent Stories

Masdar plays key role in promoting sustainability, ..

Masdar plays key role in promoting sustainability, climate action

18 minutes ago
 Russian teen Valieva allowed to skate again at Bei ..

Russian teen Valieva allowed to skate again at Beijing Olympics

25 seconds ago
 ICC Players of month for January 2022 announced

ICC Players of month for January 2022 announced

26 seconds ago
 Kidnapper awarded death sentence

Kidnapper awarded death sentence

28 seconds ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 435 points to close ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 435 points to close at 45,644 points 14 Feb 2022

31 seconds ago
 Tsunoda hopes new Alpha Tauri car sparks improveme ..

Tsunoda hopes new Alpha Tauri car sparks improvement in results

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>