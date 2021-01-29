White House Outraged With Pakistan Supreme Court Decision to Acquit Killer of US Reporter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The United States is outraged with the Pakistani Supreme Court decision to acquit UK citizen of Pakistani origin Omar Saeed Sheikh accused of decapitating US journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"The United States is outraged by the Pakistani Supreme Court's decision to affirm the acquittals of those responsible for Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl's kidnapping and brutal murder, which shocked the world's conscience in 2002," Psaki told reporters.