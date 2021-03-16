Whiteflies elimination must to improve cotton productivity: Secy Agri

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel said whitefly was a highly dangerous pest for cotton and steps were being taken to abolish it.

Whiteflies remained active throughout the year on some other crops including maize, tobacco, radish, sunflower, melon, brinjal, onion, pea, guava, berries, pomegranate and some others.

The secretary agriculture in a statement suggested farmers to dispose off remains of the crops for the elimination of the whiteflies.

Similarly, Brinjal, Jawar, and Okra should not be grown adjacent to cotton fields. The farmers should apply pesticides timely for whiteflies. Similarly, they should follow the recommendations of the experts of the Agriculture Department.

The elimination of weeds was also important to improve cotton productivity asit help abolish threat of whiteflies.