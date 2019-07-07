Whitefly attack on cotton field detected

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) ::The Agriculture Department has detected an attack of whitefly on cotton crop and urged farmers to foil the attack at the initial stage.

According to Assistant Director Agriculture Information Naveed Asmat Kahloon, the whitefly sucks juice from leaves and weakens the plant.

In the case of severe attack, it turns leaves black due to fungus and thus affects the process of nutrition making.

Similarly, another disease, curled leave virus, also attacks and reduces production by up to 60 per cent, he added. It also affects quality and weight of cotton. In market, such cotton could not find good price.

He suggested farmers to apply less nitrogen fertilizer at initial stage, as it leads to less attraction for whitefly. The spray should carried out early morning or in the evening time, he proposed.