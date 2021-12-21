WHO 3rd party evaluation teams term anti-polio drive satisfactory

(@FahadShabbir)

The 3rd party evaluation teams of the World Health Organization(WHO) has declared the performance of the district anti-polio drive as satisfactory

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :The 3rd party evaluation teams of the World Health Organization(WHO) has declared the performance of the district anti-polio drive as satisfactory.

In-charge Anti-Polio drive Muhammad islam told APP that WHO designated the APEX company for the post-monitoring of the drive, which had declared the results of 21 Union Councils(UCs)up to the standard of the total 30 UCs.

He informed that the monitoring teams had asked the health authority to upgrade their performance in Union Council 21, Shamasabad, as four children were found unattended in the said area.

Islam said that the evaluation of eight UCs was pending, which would be prepared within the next two days.

The In-charge added that as many as 718,000 children below five years of age were administered anti-polio drops during the campaign launched in all tehsils and towns of the district on December 13.

He informed that the campaign had been extended for one day to reach thousands of children who missed or were unattended during the campaign that was to conclude on December 17. Islam said that 2964 polio teams, 663 area in-charges, and 240 medical officers completed the immunization task while children were also vaccinated at 129 transit points of the city.

The health officer added that the drive was also utilized to create awareness about COVID-19 preventive measures.

/395