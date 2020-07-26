UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Acknowledges Pakistan's Efforts To Prevent Spread Of COVID 19: DHO

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 04:20 PM

WHO acknowledges Pakistan's efforts to prevent spread of COVID 19: DHO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :District Health Officer (DHO), Islamabad Dr. Zaeem Zia said on Sunday that it was highly appreciable that the World Health Organization (WHO) had acknowledged Pakistan's efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Talking to a private news channel he said the government was taking all measures to contain the spread of pandemic as the number of corona affected patients had significantly decreased.

Dr. Zaeem Zia said that the coming Eid-ul-Adha was a test for all of us. The general public should understand their responsibility and observe precautionary measures to stay safe, he said.

The authorities would take strict action against those who were not following SOPs and government advisories properly, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

