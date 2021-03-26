UrduPoint.com
WHO Acknowledges Services Of Punjab Health Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

WHO acknowledges services of Punjab health minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a ceremony, organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) at the CM office to acknowledge the services rendered by provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid during COVID-19 pandemic.

The chief minister and WHO's country head in Pakistan presented a shield to Dr Yasmin Rashid to recognise her services as a frontline worker during the corona pandemic.

The WHO representative said the health minister worked hard to save lives under the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar.

The CM said the international acknowledgement of the work done by Dr Yasmin Rashid was a matter of pride for the Punjab government. The government provided ample resources to the Health Department to efficiently deal with the virus, he added.

The CM said that 2,451 new COVID-19 cases had been reported during the last 24 hours, while 43 others lost their lives in the province.

A total of 6,140 patients had died of corona while the number of active cases had soared to 20,274, he added. As much as 3,719,232 tests have been conducted so far.

He urged citizens to remain very careful in the third corona wave, adding that the people should follow anti-corona guidelines as the vaccination of elderly citizens was under way.

The health minister thanked the WHO and the chief minister over recognition of her services for people, adding that the government was working hard to deal with the third wave.

