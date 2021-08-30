WHO Airlifts 12.5 Tonnes of Medical Supplies to Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday delivered 12.5 tonnes of medical supplies to Afghanistan and called for a reliable humanitarian air bridge to scale up its operation.

"After days of non-stop work to find a solution, I am very pleased to say that we have now been able to partially replenish stocks of health facilities in Afghanistan and ensure that ” for now - WHO-supported health services can continue," WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Ahmed Al Mandhari said.

The supplies delivered, which are expected to be distributed to 40 health facilities in 29 provinces across Afghanistan, contain trauma kits and interagency emergency health kits projected to cater for the medical needs of an estimated 200,000 people, provide 3,500 surgical procedures as well treat 6500 trauma patients.

According to WHO, this consignment is the first medical supplies to arrive in Afghanistan since the Taliban (a terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia) seized power and the first of three flights planned with Pakistan International Airlines to fill urgent shortages in medicines and medical supplies in Afghanistan.

"The world's attention over the past 2 weeks has been focused on the air evacuation from Kabul airport. But the demanding humanitarian work of meeting the needs of tens of millions of vulnerable Afghans who remain in the country is now beginning; the world cannot now divert its attention from the people of Afghanistan at this critical time," WHO said.

Following decades of conflict in Afghanistan, the humanitarian situation has sharply deteriorated, and the conflict-torn country is presently in dire need of humanitarian assistance.