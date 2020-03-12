UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO, ANF Signs LoI For Tobacco-free Generation

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 11:17 PM

WHO, ANF signs LoI for tobacco-free generation

World Health Organization (WHO)'s Representative in Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala Thursday signed a letter of intent (LoI) with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination to work hand in hand for tobacco-free generation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :World Health Organization (WHO)'s Representative in Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala Thursday signed a letter of intent (LoI) with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination to work hand in hand for tobacco-free generation.

In this respect, the signing ceremony was held here at the ANF headquarters. As per agreement, all of the ANF establishments in the country including regional directorates would become tobacco-free with immediate effect in line with the Article 8 of the WHO's Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC).

The ANF would nominate focal points for each directorate.

Director Drug Demand Reduction ANF and Dr Minhaj us Siraj, Deputy DG Ministry of National Health Services and Project Director Islamabad Tobacco Smoke-free Islamabad Project, signed the LoI on behalf of ANF and the Ministry of National Health Services, respectively. Ghulam Qadir Thebo, Deputy Director General, ANF, was also present along with his team.

Under the LOI, WHO would provide technical support for the development of policy guidelines for creating an environment which is free of tobacco and drugs. WHO would also collaborate with the ANF and the Ministry of Health for undertaking research to generate evidence-based local data.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Drugs All Agreement

Recent Stories

Three more people recover from coronavirus in UAE

6 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

51 minutes ago

Exports through Abu Dhabi ports up 7.7 pct to AED ..

51 minutes ago

1 hour ago

UAE condemns attack on Iraqi military base

1 hour ago

Radio Pakistan lauded for effectively pleading cas ..

5 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.