WHO, ANF signs LoI for tobacco-free generation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :World Health Organization (WHO)'s Representative in Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala Thursday signed a letter of intent (LoI) with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination to work hand in hand for tobacco-free generation.

In this respect, the signing ceremony was held here at the ANF headquarters. As per agreement, all of the ANF establishments in the country including regional directorates would become tobacco-free with immediate effect in line with the Article 8 of the WHO's Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC).

The ANF would nominate focal points for each directorate.

Director Drug Demand Reduction ANF and Dr Minhaj us Siraj, Deputy DG Ministry of National Health Services and Project Director Islamabad Tobacco Smoke-free Islamabad Project, signed the LoI on behalf of ANF and the Ministry of National Health Services, respectively. Ghulam Qadir Thebo, Deputy Director General, ANF, was also present along with his team.

Under the LOI, WHO would provide technical support for the development of policy guidelines for creating an environment which is free of tobacco and drugs. WHO would also collaborate with the ANF and the Ministry of Health for undertaking research to generate evidence-based local data.