WHO applauds Pakistan on vaccinating over 100 million individuals against Corona

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) has congratulated the government of Pakistan for having over 100 million individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19 virus.

In a tweet, the WHO said, " This indicates the tremendous efforts made by the government of Pakistan in ensuring that everyone across the country has access to COVID-19 vaccination.