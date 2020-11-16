UrduPoint.com
WHO Assures Support For Leishmaniasis Control In Pakistan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 09:39 PM

WHO assures support for Leishmaniasis control in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) Country Representative Pakistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala on Monday visited Peshawar to inaugurate a two days workshop on Management of Cutaneous Leishmaniasis.

Special Secretary Health, Dr Farooq Jamil and Director General Health Services Dr Muhammad Niaz participated in the inauguration.

Dr Mahipala mentioned in his speech that Leishmaniasis is a global public health problem and EMRO is reporting more than 70% of the global burden. He added Pakistan is one of the countries reporting the highest burden.

He pointed out that provision of diagnostic and treatment services to the affected is right of every person and assured WHO's support in Leishmaniasis in Pakistan.

Dr Mahipala handed over 10,000 vials of Glucantime injections and Cryotherapy equipment to the Director General Health Services, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

