WHO Chief Meets Parliamentary Secretary Law

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2022 | 06:15 PM

Head of World Health Organization (WHO) in Pakistan, Dr. Palitha Mahipala Thursday called on Dr. Rubaba Khan Baledi, Parliamentary Secretary for Law and discussed ongoing WHO-assisted projects in Balochistan

The meeting also discussed necessary legislation to improve public welfare services in the province.

Dr. Asfandyar Sherani, Head of WHO Quetta Sub Office, Dr. Mukhtiar Hussain Bhoo, Team Leader, WHO Polio Program, WHO Quetta. Dr. Dawood Riaz, Medical Officer WHO Polio Dr. Musa Adao, and WHO consultant Dr. Ahmed Wali were also present.

�Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that provision of basic amenities to the remote and fragmented population of Balochistan was no less of a challenge as geographical conditions were quite different from other provinces.

"The World Health Organization (WHO) is proving to be instrumental in achieving the targets, including polio, for which the Government of Balochistan has introduced the services of WHO," she further said Rababa Khan Buledi said that necessary legislation was being worked out to facilitate social and medical services in Balochistan and all obstacles in the provision of government services would be removed.

Dr. Palitha Mahipala appreciating efforts of the parliamentary secretary said that WHO had provided assistance in various projects to provide health facilities to the people of Balochistan.

He said in addition to the ongoing long-term polio eradication program, the WHO had continued to provide emergency assistance during the global outbreak of COVID.

The death toll in Balochistan proved to be lower than other provinces, he added.

