WHO Chief voices for debt relief for poor countries

WHO DG Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says that writing off loans for developing countries will help them cope with Coronavirus pandemic.

Geneva: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 02, 2020) World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that debt relief was essential for developing countries in order to enable them t take care of their people from global Coronavirus pandic here on Thursday.

He expressed these concerns about the rapid escalation and global spread of COVID-19 cases which reached 205 countries and territories.

Ghebreyesus said that pandemic damaged the economies of poor companies, leaving many of them helpless in repayments.

On April 02, PM Imran Khan said he feared the new coronavirus would damage economies of developing nations, warning that the developed world economies should write off the debts" of the world's poorer countries.

“My worry is poverty and hunger,” said PM Imran Khan in a interview to Associated Press of Pakistan (APP)—the state news agency.

“The world powerful economies has to think of some sort of a debt write-off for countries like us which are much vulnerable,” said the PM, adding that it would help them to cope with Coronavirus pandemic. Many other leaders also followed PM Khan’s stance regarding writing off debt for the poor economies.