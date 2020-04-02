UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Chief Voices For Debt Relief For Poor Countries

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 04:18 PM

WHO Chief voices for debt relief for poor countries

WHO DG Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says that writing off loans for developing countries will  help them cope with Coronavirus pandemic.

Geneva: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 02, 2020) World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that debt relief was essential for developing countries in order to enable them t take care of their people from global Coronavirus pandic here on Thursday.

He expressed these concerns about the rapid escalation and global spread of COVID-19 cases which reached 205 countries and territories.

Ghebreyesus said that pandemic damaged the economies of poor companies, leaving many of them helpless in repayments.

On April 02, PM Imran Khan said he feared the new coronavirus would damage economies of developing nations, warning that the developed world economies should write off the debts" of the world's poorer countries.

“My worry is poverty and hunger,” said PM Imran Khan in a interview to Associated Press of Pakistan (APP)—the state news agency.

“The world powerful economies has to think of some sort of a debt write-off for countries like us which are much vulnerable,” said the PM, adding that it would help them to cope with Coronavirus pandemic. Many other leaders also followed PM Khan’s stance regarding writing off debt for the poor economies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan World Poor April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Azerbaijan's Government Not Ruling Out State of Em ..

2 minutes ago

Anti-bacterial spray drive begins in Sindh

14 minutes ago

No shortage of flour, edibles in Dir Lower: Hafizu ..

14 minutes ago

PTI will try to resolve issues of people: Pakistan ..

14 minutes ago

Nasir Ali Syed appointed CEO of Pak-Qatar General ..

2 minutes ago

MoE bans private tutoring in residences and educat ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.