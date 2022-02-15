UrduPoint.com

WHO Congratulates Pakistan On Administering 200m COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Country Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) Pakistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala on Tuesday congratulated Pakistan on administering 200 million Covid-19 vaccine doses

In a tweet, he said that this achievement is a testament to government's relentless efforts and perseverance for vaccine administration. He lauded the efforts of the Federal government of Pakistan in controlling the cases of COVID-19 across the country.

He said that Pakistan has shown an effective response in fighting against COVID-19 as a good number of the Pakistani population has been vaccinated.

He said that Pakistan has developed an efficient vaccination system and it has always ensured the availability of the vaccine in stock.

Appreciating the efforts of Pakistan against COVID-19, Dr Mahipala said, "I was surprised to see vaccination centres available in the smallest villages, and it is great to see Pakistan carrying out screening tests.

A huge number of coronavirus tests have been done so far, which is a great achievement." Discussing the Omicron variant, Mahipala said that even though it's just the flu, people should still be cautious. He said that Pakistan has faced fewer hospitalizations during the fourth wave of the pandemic as the country is making the vaccine accessible to everyone.

"Pakistan is one of the countries to carry out genomic sequencing, while it has set up 100 testing labs within the duration of three months," said Mahipala, adding that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and the Ministry of National Health Services have shown great response.

He said that a sufficient number of vaccines have been administered to the citizens partially and completely across the country. He added the donor agencies and the media have played a strong part in fighting against COVID-19.

>