WHO Country Head Calls On Balochistan CM

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2022 | 08:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Country Head of World Health Organization in Pakistan Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo here on Saturday.

Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili and Health Secretary Hafiz Tahir were also present on the occasion.

Dr Palitha said that the WHO acknowledged the services of the Balochistan government for providing assistance and health facilities to the flood victims in the affected areas of the province, adding that the efforts were commendable.

He said that the chief minister played an active role in the flood-affected areas and provided immediate relief to the victims.

The WHO would continue to provide full support to control epidemics in flood-affected areas and meet the health and nutritional needs of mothers and children, he said.

In the meeting, they agreed to increase the cooperation of the World Health Organization in the provision of health facilities in Balochistan.

Dr Palitha also assured of extending cooperation to control polio-measles and other childhood diseases under EPI on behalf of the WHO.

He said that more vaccination centres would be set up, CT Scan Ambulance and Motorcycles for Health Workers would be provided to the Health Department.

Bizenjo thanked the WHO for providing valuable support. He also praised for the services of the WHO Country Head for Balochistan.

