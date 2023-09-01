Open Menu

WHO Country Head Calls On Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2023 | 11:26 PM

WHO Country head calls on Health Minister

World Health Organization's (WHO) Representative in Pakistan Dr. Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala called on caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on Friday and discussed measures taken for the improvement of health sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :World Health Organization's (WHO) Representative in Pakistan Dr. Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala called on caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on Friday and discussed measures taken for the improvement of health sector.

WHO Chief congratulated the Minister for Health on assuming this important responsibility.

The appointment of a world-renowned public health expert is a welcome development for the health sector, Dr Palitha said.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Dr. Ahmed Al Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean have expressed their happiness about your appointment, he said WHO has stood by Pakistan in every difficult hour. The services of the World Health Organization in dealing with the outbreak of Coronavirus are commendable.

"We appreciate WHO's support in polio eradication efforts," Dr. Nadeem Jan said.

"My mission is to ensure massive reforms in the health sector in the short term.

Without the development of health and education, social development cannot be attained," said the Health Minister.

He added the health sector needs strong investment to meet public aspirations. Health systems are being strengthened to deal with multiplicity and epidemics.

"Providing quality service for the improvement of the health sector is part of my agenda. Primary health care system is also being strengthened," said the minister.

"We are ensuring universal Health Coverage through National Health Card." In the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where poliovirus is present, an integrated strategy is being developed.

"I have given this task to the polio program to take every step to stop the spread of the virus by the end of this year."Dr. Nadeem Jan said that the support of the World Health Organization in the health sector is commendable.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Education Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Holding’s iconic 19.28-metre Hatta Sign br ..

Dubai Holding’s iconic 19.28-metre Hatta Sign breaks Guinness World Records ti ..

18 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM expresses concern on smuggling of s ..

Balochistan CM expresses concern on smuggling of sugar

8 minutes ago
 Ali Mardan Domki orders non-stop action against sm ..

Ali Mardan Domki orders non-stop action against smuggling of sugar

8 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for savin ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for saving youth from drugs

9 minutes ago
 Joburg fire toll rises as S.Africa debates 'hijack ..

Joburg fire toll rises as S.Africa debates 'hijacked' buildings

9 minutes ago
 Special Secretary Punjab Higher Education Departme ..

Special Secretary Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED) to abide by LHC verd ..

9 minutes ago
Balochistan govt reshuffle major administrative of ..

Balochistan govt reshuffle major administrative officers

6 minutes ago
 Soldier embraced martyrdom while thwarting terrori ..

Soldier embraced martyrdom while thwarting terrorists attack in Tirah

6 minutes ago
 Aneeque declares Pakistan as peaceful place for al ..

Aneeque declares Pakistan as peaceful place for all communities

6 minutes ago
 FM, Kuwaiti envoy discuss ties

FM, Kuwaiti envoy discuss ties

6 minutes ago
 FM, Turkish envoy discuss bilateral ties

FM, Turkish envoy discuss bilateral ties

1 hour ago
 Caretaker govt bound to respect law & judiciary: S ..

Caretaker govt bound to respect law & judiciary: Solangi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan