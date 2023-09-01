WHO Country head calls on Health Minister

World Health Organization's (WHO) Representative in Pakistan Dr. Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala called on caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on Friday and discussed measures taken for the improvement of health sector

WHO Chief congratulated the Minister for Health on assuming this important responsibility.

The appointment of a world-renowned public health expert is a welcome development for the health sector, Dr Palitha said.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Dr. Ahmed Al Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean have expressed their happiness about your appointment, he said WHO has stood by Pakistan in every difficult hour. The services of the World Health Organization in dealing with the outbreak of Coronavirus are commendable.

"We appreciate WHO's support in polio eradication efforts," Dr. Nadeem Jan said.

"My mission is to ensure massive reforms in the health sector in the short term.

Without the development of health and education, social development cannot be attained," said the Health Minister.

He added the health sector needs strong investment to meet public aspirations. Health systems are being strengthened to deal with multiplicity and epidemics.

"Providing quality service for the improvement of the health sector is part of my agenda. Primary health care system is also being strengthened," said the minister.

"We are ensuring universal Health Coverage through National Health Card." In the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where poliovirus is present, an integrated strategy is being developed.

"I have given this task to the polio program to take every step to stop the spread of the virus by the end of this year."Dr. Nadeem Jan said that the support of the World Health Organization in the health sector is commendable.