WHO Delegation Meets DC, Discuss Matters Of Anti-polio Campaign

Published February 17, 2023

WHO delegation meets DC, discuss matters of anti-polio campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar called on delegation of World Health Organization (WHO) comprising of Dr. Pletha Mahipala and Team Leader Punjab Dr. Abdi Nasir lead the delegation and discussed various matters regarding anti polio campaign.

CEO Health Dr. Kashif Mahmood Kamboh, District Health Officer Dr. Saqib Munir and other officers were also present.

Deputy Commissioner welcomed WHO delegation and said that during the campaign, more than 1.28 million children up to the age of five years have been administered polio vaccinations in four days.

He said that the district administration and health authority are active and determined for hundred percent success of the campaign. In this connection, the teams have been mobilized more in the last days of the campaign.

He said that CEO Health Dr. Kashif Mahmood Kamboh and DHO Dr. Saqib Munir are actively working to make the campaign 100% successful.

On this occasion, head of WHO delegation thanked Deputy Commissioner for hospitality and expressed satisfaction on the performance of ongoing anti-polio campaign.

