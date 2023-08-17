WHO delegation meets PFA DG

Open Menu

Published August 17, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :A delegation of the World Health Organisation (WHO) called on Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar to discuss the medical screening project and reorganise the testing system for food-borne diseases.

During the meeting, the DG PFA said that the authority was working on reducing medical screening fees for small-scale businesses and providing free facilities for roadside street vendors. He also highlighted the plan to reorganise the testing system for food-borne diseases with the help of WHO, as well as the implementation of food worker screenings to prevent the spread of such diseases.

Furthermore, he said that the help of other departments and institutions including WHO will be taken to reduce the burden on food workers. He added that around half a million basic food workers including roadside street vendors across Punjab.

The director general further stated that efforts are being made to reduce the burden of medical screening fees for small food workers. He said that if hepatitis is detected during the medical screening, food workers will be referred for free treatment.

