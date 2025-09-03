WHO Delegation Meets With Commissioner Sukkur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2025 | 04:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) A delegation led by Dr. Dapeng Luo, WHO Representative in Pakistan, met with Sukkur Commissioner Abid Salim Qureshi to discuss flood preparedness and response efforts at his office here on Wednesday.
The Commissioner briefed the delegation on the preparations made to evacuate people and livestock to safe areas, provide shelter, food, and medical care. He informed the delegation that over 155 relief camps have been identified, and arrangements have been made for boats and transportation to rescue people and livestock.
However, separate medical camps will be set up for humans and animals, with doctors and paramedics equipped with essential medicines.
he added.
A WHO Representative Dr. Luo praised the Sindh government's efforts in preparing for the floods and pledged WHO's support in preventing waterborne diseases.
He said that the WHO has provided anti-malaria, zinc, and ORS medicines to the health department, with more assistance to be provided as needed.
The meeting emphasized the importance of collaboration in responding to natural disasters and preventing post-flood health issues.
