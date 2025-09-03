Open Menu

WHO Delegation Meets With Commissioner Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2025 | 04:50 PM

WHO delegation meets with Commissioner Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) A delegation led by Dr. Dapeng Luo, WHO Representative in Pakistan, met with Sukkur Commissioner Abid Salim Qureshi to discuss flood preparedness and response efforts at his office here on Wednesday.

The Commissioner briefed the delegation on the preparations made to evacuate people and livestock to safe areas, provide shelter, food, and medical care. He informed the delegation that over 155 relief camps have been identified, and arrangements have been made for boats and transportation to rescue people and livestock.

However, separate medical camps will be set up for humans and animals, with doctors and paramedics equipped with essential medicines.

he added.

A WHO Representative Dr. Luo praised the Sindh government's efforts in preparing for the floods and pledged WHO's support in preventing waterborne diseases.

He said that the WHO has provided anti-malaria, zinc, and ORS medicines to the health department, with more assistance to be provided as needed.

The meeting emphasized the importance of collaboration in responding to natural disasters and preventing post-flood health issues.

Recent Stories

TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind th ..

TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind threats, abduction attempt

1 hour ago
 Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 202 ..

Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 2025

1 hour ago
 China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan ..

China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terror ..

Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..

17 hours ago
205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

17 hours ago
 WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

17 hours ago
 Minister vows action against illegal riverbed cons ..

Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions

17 hours ago
 President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquar ..

President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu

17 hours ago
 Muqam chairs high level meeting

Muqam chairs high level meeting

17 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan