WHO Delegation Visits Flood Affected Area Of Gadoon
Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2025 | 07:15 PM
A delegation of World Health Organization (WHO) led by Country Director on Thursday visited flood hit area of Dalwari Bala in Gadoon and met with people
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) A delegation of World Health Organization (WHO) led by Country Director on Thursday visited flood hit area of Dalwari Bala in Gadoon and met with people.
The delegation was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Topi, Dr Usman Khan and concerned officials.
The delegation listened to the problems of flood affected people and assured them cooperation and assistance by WHO.
They also visited medical camps being established for affected people and expressed satisfaction over provision of facilities to them.
