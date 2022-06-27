UrduPoint.com

WHO Delegation Visits Institute Of Public Health

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2022 | 05:40 PM

WHO delegation visits Institute of Public Health

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative in Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala visited the Institute of Public Health (IPH) on Monday and exchanged views on different issues related to the public health.

Acting Dean Dr Saima Ayub and other senior doctors briefed the guests about the IPH working, said a spokesperson for the Institute here.

WHO Punjab representatives Dr Jamshed, Dr Irfan, Dr Yahya besides Dr Obaidullah Qazi, in charge of the IPH BSL Lab III and others were also present.

During the visit, the WHO country head also saw the Public Health Lab.

Dr Saima and Dr Obaidullah Qazi apprised Dr Mahipala and his delegation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of water and stool lab test for diagnosis of cholera.

She said that for cholera test in the IPH, besides stool samples from Services Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, District Headquarters Hospital Kasur and Sheikhupura and water samples were brought from different parts of the city.

The WHO representative commended the working of IPH BSL-III Lab and said that WHO would support / strengthen the laboratory in the field of training of human resource and serology kits for cholera lab tests would also be provided.

The meeting also discussed PC-I for restructuring of the IPH. It was decided that a meeting would be convened soon to set up a disease surveillance centre at the IPH.

