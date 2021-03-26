UrduPoint.com
WHO Delegation Visits Rescue Headquarters & Academy

Fri 26th March 2021

WHO delegation visits Rescue Headquarters & Academy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :A five-member World Health Organisation (WHO) delegation, headed by Dr Palitha Mahipala, WHO Country Representative in Pakistan, Friday visited Punjab Emergency Services (PES) Headquarters and Academy.

The delegation witnessed ongoing specialised training activities of Emergency Medical Services, Fire & Rescue, Deep Well Rescue, Burn House, Fire Fit Challenge, Height Rescue, Water Rescue, Swimming, Urban Search & Rescue and physical fitness training. The delegates also visited the Medical, Fire and Rescue simulators.

They were briefed about the appropriate use of rescue equipment in rescue operations as well as its usage in Emergency Services academy for training purposes.

DG Emergency Services, Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer briefed the delegation about the Emergency Services Reforms in Pakistan and the integrated emergency preparedness, response and prevention system established in Punjab.

The WHO delegation appreciated the services of Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer and his team to provide a sense of safety to citizens and achievement of UN-INSARAG Classification.

